MSDH Reports 34 COVID-19 Cases in MS

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This morning the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi since Tuesday.

The state total now stands at 34 cases with 513 people being tested.

New coronavirus cases have been identified in eight counties. New cases were reported from Bolivar, DeSoto, Madison and Perry counties.

While Lafayette County still has no reported positive cases, Dr. Jason Waller, chief of staff and director of emergency services with Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi said in a statement Tuesday that he believes COVID-19 “is here.”

“Unfortunately we do not have the resources to test everyone. We are only able to test sick enough to be admitted into the hospital,” he said in the statement read by Mayor Robyn Tannehill at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. “Hopefully, testing will be more widely available in the coming weeks but that may be too late. We must stay ahead of the curve and it is our duty to take measures to protect ourselves, our family and our neighbors.”

Waller recommended that people with minor symptoms stay home while those with more severe symptoms seek medical attention. People with other minor illnesses, unrelated to COVID-19 are also recommended to avoid seeking medical attention due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19 at medical facilities.

The MSDH only releases where the patients live, not where they are being cared for if in a hospital, which might not be in their hometown.

With the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, the MSDH said that preventive actions have become more important for everyone. They suggest people avoid large gatherings, keep your distance in public, keep hands clean and stay home if you are sick.

MSDH has activated its MS COVID-19 hotline for questions that is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 662-978-6453.

For up-to-date info call the hotline or check the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/COVID-19.