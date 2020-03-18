Lafayette County Schools Closed Through March 27

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com



Lafayette County schools will be closed another week due to concerns about COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Lafayette County School Board voted to extend the school closure through March 27.

The board also approved 10 administration leave days for LCSD employees.

Distance learning for college credit and AP classes at the high school is scheduled to begin next week, March 23 and administration is working toward getting distance learning in place for all students.

On Tuesday, Lafayette County announced food pick-up locations for families throughout the county.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meals will include breakfast and lunch. Any child 1 through 18 years old may get meals. No meals will be sold to adults and are only available for children.

Pick-up locations are as follows:

Abbeville – Abbeville Baptist Church

Harmontown – Fire Department

Paris – Fire Department

Philadelphia – Fire Department

Denmark – Denmark Store

Taylor – Anchor Baptist Church

Yocona – New Prospect Baptist Church

LHS Parking lot

The Oxford School District announced last week schools would be closed until March 27. The school district is also offering free meals at six locations. Children are free; adults can purchase meals for $2.