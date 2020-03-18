Former Rebel Cody Core Re-Signs with Giants

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Over the past few days sports fans have not had any games to watch due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NFL is in the midst of free agency.

The New York Giants brought back for the 2020 season former Ole Miss wide receiver Cody Core who was a special team specialist last season. Core was reported to receive a two-year deal.

The G-men picked Core up off of waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals. His speed helped him be a dominate special teams ace. The Auburn, Ala. native helped the Giants’ defense by downing punts near the goal.

Last season, he recorded three receptions for 28 yards as a reserve receiver.

Core was drafted in the 2016 draft in the sixth round by the Bengals and played three seasons in Cincy. He played in 51 games with seven starts that included 33 receptions for 338 yards and one touchdown.

In just two seasons at Ole Miss, Core had 78 receptions for 1,202 yards with 10 touchdowns.

