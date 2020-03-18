Baptist Memorial Hospital Updates Visitor Guidelines

To protect patients and employees and help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has updated its visitor guidelines.

Baptist North Mississippi has had no lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, March 18, at 2 p.m. Guidelines for and availability of testing are evolving, and Baptist will continue to request or conduct testing as needed. Any new cases in the community will be announced by the health department.

These new guidelines will start immediately and will limit:

• Visitors with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. They will be asked to visit when they are well or to contact the patient by phone or video chat.

• Visitors to one per patient.

• Children under 17 years old. Visitors are asked not to bring children unless they are receiving treatment or the child has an appointment.

• Entrances to the facility. All visitors will be asked to use the main front hospital entrance at

1100 Belk Boulevard from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. From 10 p.m. – 6 p.m., all hospital visitors and patients must enter through the Emergency Room entrance, to the right of the main front entrance of the hospital

• Entrances and will be screened for a temperature and flu-like symptoms. Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 or higher or who exhibits these symptoms will be asked to visit when they are well or to make contact by phone or video chat.

• Vendors.

Exceptions may be made to these guidelines depending on the situation and at the approval of the entity administrator. As the situation involving COVID-19 develops, these guidelines may be adjusted.

“We are doing everything we can to help contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Bill Henning, CEO and Administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “As the situation evolves, we will update our guidelines and policies to protect the health of our community. We encourage everyone to visit our website at baptistonline.org/coronavirus for resources and regular updates on how we’re protecting patients and employees.”

For more information about Baptist’s response to coronavirus, please visit baptistonline.org/coronavirus. Anyone with concerns about visiting Baptist Memorial Hospital can call 866-941-4785.

Courtesy of Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi