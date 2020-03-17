SEC, Ole Miss Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Athletic Year

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that all regular-season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition, all spring football games are canceled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic.

Ole Miss has extended the football renewal deadline to Monday, April 20 and customers can continue to renew or order season tickets through fb.olemisstix.com. The Ole Miss Athletics Ticket Office has refunded all single-game baseball purchases through April 15. All additional single-game orders will be refunded by Thursday, March 19 for all remaining home games. Baseball season ticket holders will receive further communications for refund information.

For the SEC Softball Tournament and the SEC Baseball Tournament, automatic full ticket refunds will be made by March 31 to fans who purchased tickets from the SEC Office or an SEC university.

Staff Report

