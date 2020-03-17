Oxford Parking Meters to go Dark

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Parking will be free again on the downtown Oxford Square for at least the next two weeks after the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to waive parking fees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said she originally considered making only the outer parking lots free of charge but changed her mind earlier Tuesday.

“I think what changed my mind was based on the number of cars on the Square today,” she said Tuesday. “I don’t think at this point this will make any difference financially. And it helps businesses to have free parking.”

She also pointed out that the restaurants opting to use curbside pick-up service and delivery will need extra parking spaces available.

The vote includes all metered spaces, parking lots with kiosks and the first floor of the parking garage.