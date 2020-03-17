Ole Miss Extends Time to Get Aboard the Lane Train

The Ole Miss ticket office announced on Tuesday via Twitter that they are extending football season ticket renewal packages until April 20.

Ticket renewals were set to close on March 30 but due to the recent events, Rebel fans have more time to make sure they lock the Vaught.

This will be the inaugural season under head coach Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss will be in the Vaught for seven games Southeast Missouri, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Uconn, Georgia Southern and Mississippi State.

Staff Report

