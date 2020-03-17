MS COVID-19 Cases Jump to 21; 9 New Cases Since Monday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This morning the Mississippi State Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The state total now stands at 21 cases with 389 people being tested.

New coronavirus cases have been identified in Harrison, Hinds, Jackson and Leflore counties.

The MSDH only releases where the patients live, not where they are being cared for if in a hospital, which might not be in their hometown.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has activated the MS COVID-19 hotline to answer questions from the general public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The hotline number is 877-978-6453. For up-to-date info call the hotline or check the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/COVID-19.