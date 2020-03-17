Local Man Charged with Felony Domestic Assault

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a local man recently for felony domestic assault.

According to reports, on March 13, deputies responded to a residence in the area of Highway 334 for a report of domestic assault. After an investigation, James Sartin II, 44, of Oxford was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

According to state law, for domestic violence to be a felony, either a weapon was used or the suspect strangled the victim. The details of the assault were not released Tuesday.

Sartin was given an initial appearance, and his Bond was set at $20,000.00 by a Justice Court Judge. Sartin was released on bond Monday afternoon.

