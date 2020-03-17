Blog: Small Food Changes Can Lead to Big Rewards

This month lets focus on diet!

Everyone has a food weakness or two. Maybe it’s a love for anything sweet. Perhaps caffeine is your vice. These can be difficult to overcome, but instead of making excuses, why not make a small change?

For example, if you’re addicted to sugar and can’t quit cold turkey, try eating smaller portions.

Split the portion in half and throw the rest out. It can work. Cut back on the number of sugar-laden sodas you drink in a day. If you eat a lot of meat and minimal vegetables, try working one vegetarian meal into every week. If carbs are your weakness, cut out the bread from one of your daily meals.

If you’re disciplined all week, celebrate with a cheat day on the weekends. Or, if you feel stronger, commit to a more serious diet for one month. After 30 days, assess whether you want to continue, still allowing yourself that one cheat day a week.

It won’t be easy, but if you stick to it, even a small change can be enough to help you lose weight. It takes longer, but when you barely notice the eliminated food, you are more likely to stick with it.

If you want to push yourself even harder, start your exercise routine. Even walking the dog burns calories. As the weather begins to warm up, try a new exercise or a new sport. You’re likely to make friends at the same time.

I believe in you — you just have to start believing in yourself. Do not give up!

