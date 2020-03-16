UM Student Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Traveling Internationally, Never Returns to Oxford

Per a note from UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce, a University of Mississippi student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student recently traveled internationally but she did not come back to Oxford after traveling. The student is at home “in another state,” according to Boyce.

The student reported to the university that she tested positive for the virus.

“The student returned last week directly to her family home in another state, where she went into self-isolation,” the email to the UM community read. “She did not visit Oxford or the university campus since returning from her travels.”

“The health and safety of our campus community is always our top priority. We urge all of you to heed the guidance issued by public health officials. Visit the COVID-19 Update Page for more information on the university’s response efforts.”

Updated Travel Notice

The university has updated its travel prohibitions to include domestic travel. All university-affiliated international and domestic travel is prohibited until further notice, according to the Chancellor’s office.