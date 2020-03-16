Two Diamond Rebels Tabbed with SEC Weekly Honors

Two Ole Miss baseball players Tyler Keenan and Hayden Dunhurst got tabbed weekly honors by the Southeastern Conference on Monday. The Rebels have had a player named all five weeks of the 2020 season.

Keenan was unstoppable at the plate in two games on the road at ULM to earn his second consecutive SEC Player of the Week honor. The junior out of Clayton, North Carolina, was 5-for-7 (.714/.778/2.143) with five runs scored, a double, three home runs and nine RBI.



Keenan homered in his first at-bat against ULM at Warhawk field, a three-run bomb that sparked the Rebels’ 6-3 Tuesday win.



The Preseason All-American third baseman followed that up with a 4-for-5 performance on Wednesday, highlighted by two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored. Keenan’s second career two-homer day gave him seven on the season, good for first on the team, second in the SEC and seventh in the country. His 9 RBI over two days moved him to 33 on the season, the most in the SEC and the second-most in the nation.



Dunhurst got a well-deserved night off on Tuesday after starting the previous 11 straight games behind the plate. The freshman out of Carriere, Mississippi, more than made up for lost time, going 4-for-5 (.800) on Wednesday with his first career multi-homer game.



The Buster Posey Award watch lister added a double, drove in three runs, scored four more and led the team in OBP (.800) and slugging (2.200) over two games at ULM. Dunhurst moved into a tie for second on the team with five homers on the year.

Dunhurst joins Keenan, Cael Baker, Doug Nikhazy and Braden Forsyth as the fifth Rebel to earn a weekly honor this season. In total, the Rebels have earned six SEC weekly honors in 2020, and Keenan increased his career total to five, including three in his freshman campaign.

Staff Report

