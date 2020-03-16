Oxford Crime Report From March 13-15, 2020

The following reports were made March 13-15, 2020 by city and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise indicated.

Oxford Police Department issued 12 tickets, investigated 10 wrecks and the following reports:

25 alarms

1 ambulance assists

3 careless driver

7 disturbing the peace complaint

1 domestic disturbance

1 embezzlement

1 fire department assist

1 larceny

1 malicious mischief

1 property damage

1 shoplifting

2 simple assaults

9 suspicious activities

6 suspicious people

3 suspicious vehicles

7 welfare checks

OPD made the following arrests:

1 DUI and speeding

1 DUI and careless driving

1 DUI, leaving the scene of a wreck and no insurance

1 DUI and open container

1 DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 4 drug

1 possession of drug paraphernalia

1 public drunk

1 simple assault

Lafayette Sheriff’s Department investigated the following reports:

6 agency assists

1 alarm

1 animal complaint

1 residential burglary (Hwy 334)

4 civil matters

1 disturbance

1 domestic violence

2 follow-ups

4 harassments

1 information

2 juvenile complaints

1 petty theft

2 reckless driving complaints

3 obstructions

13 service calls

4 suspicious activities

3 suspicious vehicles

5 transports

1 trespassing

6 welfare concerns

Deputies made the following arrests:

1 aggravated domestic

1 grand larceny warrant

1 felony shoplifting warrant

University Police Department made no arrests, investigated one wreck and the following reports:

1 suspicious vehicle

1 possession of drug paraphernalia

Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:

3/13 – 09:55 – Old Abner’s parking lot West Jackson – S-10 pick up on fire – FD extinguished the fire

3/13 – 12:48 – 1555 Chickasaw No. 11- assist EMS with carrying patient up some stairs

3/13 – 13:18 – Crosby Hall – fourth-floor lounge – cooking activated a smoke detector

3/14 – 10:28 – 1790 Barron St. – Nephrology & Hypertensive Assn. – workers doing demolition activated a smoke detector

3/14 – 16:20 – 1204 Horne Road – check pains – monitored until EMS arrived

3/14 – 17:27 – Hwy. 6 West / W. Jackson Ave – 3 car wreck with an injury – monitored until EMS arrived

3/14 – 23:02 – 1000 Archive No. 4000 – possible seizure – monitored until EMS arrived

3/15 – 06:05 – Lafayette Place bldg. 5000 – water leaking into a smoke detector

3/15 – 06:07 & 07:46 room 204 – smoke detector malfunction

3/16 – 01:55 – 1611 Pierce Ave. – smoke detector malfunction

Staff report