Oxford Crime Report From March 13-15, 2020

The following reports were made March 13-15, 2020 by city and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise indicated.
Oxford Police Department issued 12 tickets, investigated 10 wrecks and the following reports:
25 alarms
1 ambulance assists
3 careless driver
7 disturbing the peace complaint
1 domestic disturbance
1 embezzlement
1 fire department assist
1 larceny
1 malicious mischief
1 property damage
1 shoplifting
2 simple assaults
9 suspicious activities
6 suspicious people
3 suspicious vehicles
7 welfare checks
OPD made the following arrests:
1 DUI and speeding
1 DUI and careless driving
1 DUI, leaving the scene of a wreck and no insurance
1 DUI and open container
1 DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 4 drug
1 possession of drug paraphernalia
1 public drunk
1 simple assault
Lafayette Sheriff’s Department investigated the following reports:
6 agency assists
1 alarm
1 animal complaint
1 residential burglary (Hwy 334)
4 civil matters
1 disturbance
1 domestic violence
2 follow-ups
4 harassments
1 information
2 juvenile complaints
1 petty theft
2 reckless driving complaints
3 obstructions
13 service calls
4 suspicious activities
3 suspicious vehicles
5 transports
1 trespassing
6 welfare concerns
Deputies made the following arrests:
1 aggravated domestic
1 grand larceny warrant
1 felony shoplifting warrant
University Police Department made no arrests, investigated one wreck and the following reports:
1 suspicious vehicle
1 possession of drug paraphernalia
Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:
3/13 – 09:55 – Old Abner’s parking lot West Jackson – S-10 pick up on fire – FD extinguished the fire
3/13 – 12:48 – 1555 Chickasaw No. 11- assist EMS with carrying patient up some stairs
3/13 – 13:18 – Crosby Hall – fourth-floor lounge – cooking activated a smoke detector
3/14 – 10:28 – 1790 Barron St. – Nephrology & Hypertensive Assn. – workers doing demolition activated a smoke detector
3/14 – 16:20 – 1204 Horne Road – check pains – monitored until EMS arrived
3/14 – 17:27 – Hwy. 6 West / W. Jackson Ave – 3 car wreck with an injury – monitored until EMS arrived
3/14 – 23:02 – 1000 Archive No. 4000 – possible seizure – monitored until EMS arrived
3/15 – 06:05 – Lafayette Place bldg. 5000 – water leaking into a smoke detector
3/15 – 06:07 & 07:46 room 204 – smoke detector malfunction
3/16 – 01:55 – 1611 Pierce Ave. – smoke detector malfunction
