OSD to Provide Meals at Six Locations Starting Tuesday

The Oxford School District will continue to provide nutritious meals to students during the temporary closure of schools in six locations throughout the Oxford-Lafayette community.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27, OSD will provide free meals on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for all children (18 years of age and under). Adults can also purchase meals for $2 at these locations.

Students do not need to enter a building for pick-up. Families should look for an OSD school bus in the parking lot at each location. Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Because this is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, Lafayette County School students and families may also take advantage of these nutritious meals.

Meal Pick Up Sites from 9 am-12 pm:

Oxford Middle School (222 Bramlett Boulevard)

CB Webb Townhomes (2223 Delores Drive)

Brittany Woods Subdivision (Hwy 6)

Wayne Johnson Apartments (900 Molly Barr Road)

Western Hills Area (Near Anchorage Road)

Oasis Church (861 MS-6 West)

* These locations are subject to change.

Mid South Mobile Food Bank truck will be set up at the new Lafayette County Arena, 70 F.D. Buddy E Pkwy, Oxford, on Wednesday, March 25 starting at 10 a.m. They will serve the first 500 families so getting there early will be beneficial.

The USDA waiver allows the OSD to provide breakfasts and lunches as the need continues during school closures. We also have the support of a local nonprofit organization, LovePacks, which provides additional food to more than 200 students for weekends and holidays. More information will be forthcoming on how our community can support LovePacks.

To stay connected to the OSD updates, visit oxfordsd.org/covid19.

Courtesy of the OSD