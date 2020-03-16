Move on Up Mississippi Offering Food Help

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Move on Up Mississippi is offering to provide food assistance to those affected by COVID-19, whether by loss of a job or wages from being quarantined.

“We want no Lafayette County family to go without food. If you have lost your job because of this public health crisis, been quarantined under a doctor’s order or been doctor-diagnosed with COVID-19, we want to help with access to food,” stated the organization on a Facebook post on Monday.

Those needing assistance with food can download an application by clicking this link, filling out the application and then emailing it to COVIDhelp@moveonupms.org.

Any individual or organization that would like to assist either financially or with your time and energy, email COIVDhelp@moveonupms.org with the subject line HERE TO HELP.

Founded by Chef John Currence in 2014, Move on Up Mississippi inspires and funds educational youth initiatives focused on health, well being and physical activity.

“In this time of uncertainty and fear, we want to help,” Currence said Monday. “We were established to help children in need. We have the financial ability to do so, and our board immediately rushed to make sure we were part of a response. I’m glad we are in a position to help if need be.”

Move on Up MS recognizes the negative impact of obesity and other ailments, drives awareness of problems and solutions, develops effective tools and programs, and supports change agents to realize a healthier future for Mississippi children, according to its website.