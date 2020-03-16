Dollar General Announces First Hour of Shopping Dedicated for Seniors

Dollar General Corporation will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as amend store operating hours beginning Tuesday, according to its website.

Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dollar General stated it wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.



Store Hour Adjustments

Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.

In Oxford, that means most of the Dollar General stores will close at 9 p.m. starting on Monday, except the store in Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center off University Avenue that will close at 8 p.m.

Normal operating hours by individual store locations are available here.



“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.

“During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

Staff report