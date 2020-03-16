Ajax Diner Shutters to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Ajax Diner is closing temporarily in hopes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oxford.

The popular restaurant announced the closing on its Facebook page Monday morning. It’s the first known Oxford restaurant to close its doors in light of the pandemic.

“After talking with the staff .. the consensus is that Ajax is closed,” the post stated.

A Venmo account has been opened for the staff, according to Ajax. More information will be provided on how people can donate.

Several states have issued orders closing restaurants, bars and theaters to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“Just yesterday four states closed their restaurants down, so it isn’t if, but when. The quicker we do this, the quicker we can open back up,” said Ajax management in the post.

This is a developing story as more local restaurants could follow suit. Hottytoddy.com will post updates as they’re made available.

Staff report