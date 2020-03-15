Oxford Walmart One of Many Cutting Hours to Restock, Clean

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Walmart is reducing hours at its U.S. stores to allow more time to replenish shelves and clean and sanitize stores, the retailer announced Saturday in a letter on its website.

The change will affect the Oxford Walmart which is a 24-hour store.

Stores that normally are open 24 hours a day will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. The new hours take effect Sunday.

“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart U.S. in the letter.

The retailer’s supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.

The retailer has more than 4,700 Walmart and Neighborhood Market locations in the U.S. The shortened hours affect about 2,200 stores across the country that are open 24 hours a day.

Smith thanked Walmart employees for working hard to keep shelves stocked. Associates will continue to work their normal shifts despite the stores being open fewer hours.

“I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country,” Smith said.