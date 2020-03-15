Ole Miss Redshirt Freshman Announces Transfer

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss redshirt freshman guard Franco Miller Jr. announced on Saturday via Twitter that he will enter the college basketball transfer portal.

“To the University of Mississippi… I have greatly enjoyed my time here at Ole Miss. I’d like to thank the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity, my teammates and friends that I have made on and off the court,” Miller said on Twitter. “The support here at Ole Miss was tremendous. I’ll cherish the amount of memories and friendships made in Oxford. However, after constant conversations with my family. I feel that it is now in my best interest to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

The Freeport, Bahamas native played in 13 games this past season for the Rebels. Miller totaled 85 minutes on the court with four points from the floor and three assists.

Prior to the 2020 SEC Tournament Miller was named to the Community Service Team.

Ole Miss’ season came to a close on Wednesday night as they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 81-63 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Rebels finished with a 15-17 overall record and a 6-12 mark in conference action.

