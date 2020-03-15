MS PSC Prohibiting Utility Shutoffs for 60 Days

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Public Service Commission issued an emergency order Sunday prohibiting all water, electric, sewer and natural gas shutoffs for 60 days.

The order was issued with the recommendation of the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency in response to COVID-19.

Customers are still responsible for their utility bills; however, the order prevents service shutoffs during the two-month period.

Municipalities, like Oxford that serve customers within their city limits or within one mile, are not subject to the PSC’s jurisdiction.

“But we suggest they follow course,” said Brandon Presley, Northern District Commissioner on his Facebook page. “We will stay in contact with MSDH and MEMA in the event that this order should be amended or expanded.”

It was unknown Sunday afternoon whether Oxford Utilities will follow the PSC’s recommendation.

