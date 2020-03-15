BMH-NM in Oxford Revises Visitation Policy in Light of COVID-19

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is implementing changes to its visitation policy to help prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 at the hospital.

The changes go into effect at noon on Monday.

Adult patients (including those who are going to the Emergency Room) are permitted to have only one visitor in the hospital building at a time, except in certain circumstances outlined below. Each visitor must pass the screening guidelines below.

Pediatric patients are permitted to have only two adult visitors, but both must be parents, guardians or caregivers. Each visitor must pass the screening guidelines below.

The exceptions to this revised visitor policy include:

Obstetric patients may be accompanied by one partner and one birth support person.

Adult patients who have been determined by the care team to be at the “end-of-life” may be visited by members of the immediate family.

Visitors are not permitted in adult isolation rooms under any circumstances. Other exceptions not listed above will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

All patients who have scheduled testing or procedures will be asked to enter through the main front entrance at 1100 Belk Boulevard. You will be screened, and patients who exhibit symptoms associated with respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) or report they have recently visited an area identified as a location experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak will receive further evaluation to determine next steps.

Please bring only one visitor with you. Visitors will be screened for symptoms associated with respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) and must report whether they have recently visited an area identified as a location experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Visitors that meet any of those criteria will not be allowed to enter under any circumstances

All hospital visitors will be asked to enter through the main front entrance at 1100 Belk Boulevard. You will be screened, and visitors who exhibit symptoms associated with respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) or report they have recently visited an area identified as a location experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak will not be allowed to enter under any circumstances.

All Emergency Room patients who arrive by private vehicle will enter as normal through the Emergency Room entrance, located to the right of the main entrance of the hospital at 1100 Belk Boulevard. Emergency Department staff will check-in and screen patients. Emergency Room patients are also only allowed only one visitor in the building at a time, and they will be screened for symptoms associated with respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) and must report whether they have recently visited an area identified as a location experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Visitors that meet any of those criteria will not be allowed to enter under any circumstances

At 10 p.m., the main front entrance of the hospital at 1100 Belk Boulevard will close, and all hospital and Emergency Room patients and visitors must enter through the Emergency Room entrance, located to the right of the main entrance to the hospital at 1100 Belk Boulevard.

Visitors allowed entrance according to the revised policy or under one of the above-listed exceptions must stay in the patients’ room or associated waiting room during the entirety of their visit until ready to leave the facility. If multiple visitors arrive to visit a patient, only one guest will be allowed in the building at a time. Others must wait elsewhere outside the building until the patient’s one allowed visitor leaves the building.

Baptist recommends using Alternative ways to stay in touch with hospitalized loved ones instead of in-person visits including using text, Skype, FaceTime and email.

Courtesy of BMH-NM