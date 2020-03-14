Several Oxford Public Facilities Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The city of Oxford is closing public facilities for the next two weeks, including the Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center and mTrade Park.

“We are taking every precaution we can to keep our community safe,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a press release. “The decision to close city facilities is not an easy one. We rely heavily on federal agencies, state agencies, emergency management officials and other local agencies to make decisions that affect our citizens. The recent declaration of a national disaster has also informed our decision.”

MTrade Park (former FNC Park) will be closed for all events, games, practices and other uses until March 27.

Ulysses Coach Howell Activity Center and the older Activity Center will be closed until March 27; however, all Leisure Lifestyles activities are suspended until April 6 since COVID-19 has shown to be a greater threat to the aging community.

L.Q.C Lamar House, Burns Belfry and Cedar Oaks are closed until March 27.

All other outdoor parks are open for individual use; however, restrooms will be closed and organized events are not permitted. Those parks include Bailey Branch Park, Avent Park, Garden Terrace Park, Price Hill Park, Rivers Hill Park, Pat Lamar Park, Stone Park, Airport Fields, John Leslie Tennis Complex and Woodlawn Davis Park.

“The closures of these facilities and parks include rental facilities as well as all sports and instructional programming,” Tannehill said. “Adjustments to these closures may be extended as we learn more about the severity of the coronavirus.”

The Lafayette County-Oxford Public Library is also closed until further notice; however, some services are still available online.