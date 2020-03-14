OXCM Holding Emergency Drive for Fresh and Nonperishable Food

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Community Market is holding an Emergency Food Drive at the Old Armory Pavilion on Tuesday, March 17 from noon-3 p.m. to help keep local food banks full during the COVID-19 crisis.

Citizens can bring donations of nonperishable foods to the market on Tuesday. The should be placed in collection bins at the Market’s Welcome Table.

“We will deliver food to the Oxford Food Pantry and the UM Food Pantry,” Director Betsy Chapman said Saturday.

Those wishing to help can also buy extra market produce from the farmers and place it in the bins at the Welcome Table.

“This is especially important because access to fresh produce may be challenging for many families right now,” Chapman said.

With the possibility of some local families running short on basic supplies, the market will also be collecting household and hygiene supplies.

If someone wishes to donate but cannot make it to the market Tuesday, pick-up of food and/or money to help supply fresh good can be arranged by calling 662-816-7413.