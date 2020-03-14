Gov. Reeves Declares State of Emergency for Mississippi

Taking proactive measures to limit community spread of COVID-19, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday “to deploy the necessary resources to protect public health and take care of all Mississippians.”

“This is our latest step to respond, and it will not be our last,” Reeves said. “We will continue coordinating our response efforts and prioritizing the health and well-being for all who call Mississippi home.”

Gov. Reeves says he has been closely monitoring events surrounds COVID-19 and has been working closely Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Director Greg Michel.

“I urge all Mississippians to use caution. This is not a time to panic — we are acting calmly and steadily. In this state, we were prepared,” Reeves said.

