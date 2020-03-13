Ole Miss Postpones Grove Bowl

Ole Miss announced the postponement of The Grove Bowl, Chucky Mullins Award and the M-Club on Friday.

The announcement came after the SEC office decided to push back the date of organized team activities and competition until April 15.

“All organized team activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through Apr. 15,” according to the SEC Twitter page. “The SEC had previously announced all competition was suspended through Mar. 30.”

This is the first postponement announcement pertaining to Ole Miss football.

Stay tuned to Hottytoddy.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information as this news continues to break.

Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).