Two Oxford Businesswomen Recognized by MBJ for Leadership Roles

March kickstarts a monthlong celebration of women who are using their skills to create lifelong partnerships for the betterment of the community. In Oxford, thousands of such unsung heroes exist and they are rarely championed.

Recently, two Oxford businesswomen were recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal for their leadership roles in business and the impact their work has made in Mississippi. The Mississippi Business Journal recognizes CEO leaders from the state of Mississippi who assert quality growth and success within their company and demonstrate excellence among the top executives in their fields.

Chief Executive Officer of 662 Marketing Co., Kate Rosson, received her award Jan. 30 for her inclusion in the group for Top CEO in Mississippi.

Rosson is no stranger to the small business world. In fact, she has many duties here in Oxford. As past president of the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce and former owner of A Bash events, Rosson has been recognized many times for her business skills, also being named in the top 50 Leading Business Women by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2007.

“I really consider this to be a team effort, but proud we can be recognized in such a large capacity,” Rosson said. “I love being able to fulfill unique needs for small businesses in towns like Oxford, Starkville and other Southeastern Conference communities.”

662 Marketing Co. is a marketing agency devoted to building a presence for small-town businesses in north Mississippi. The agency is also known for their “Parents of” platform which helps parents get acquainted with local resources where they are sending their child off to college.

The most powerful, influential women business leaders are recognized and selected by the Mississippi Business Journal who are making an impact on the economy of the state. Emily Suber, director of sales with 662 Marketing Co, received the award for 50 Leading Business Women on Feb. 13. Suber, a 2005 graduate of Ole Miss and Oxford lover, took the opportunity to join the 662 Marketing Co. and Parents of Ole Miss Students team and has aided in the success of the company.

“It was an honor to be included among this amazing group of women and I am humbled at the opportunity to be recognized as one of them,” Suber says.

For more information about 662 Marketing Co and Parents of Ole Miss Students, follow 662 Marketing Co and the Parents of Ole Miss Students page on Facebook or visit www.662marketing.com to learn about the “Parents of” websites.

Courtesy of 662 Marketing Co.