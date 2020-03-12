Two Local Men Charged with Commercial Burglary

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men Wednesday for commercial burglary.

According to reports, deputies received a call from the alleged victim advising that two suspects stole and item from her property.

After a brief search, deputies located the suspects’ vehicle.

Dustin Potts, 23, of Oxford and Danny Jones, 38, of Batesville were both charged with commercial burglary and taken to the Lafayette Couty Detention Center where they were each booked on a $15,000 bond.

The stolen property was returned to the owner.

Staff report