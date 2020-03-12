SEC Suspends All Competiton Until March 30

The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that all regular season competitions and championships will be suspended until March 30 based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus.

During this time there will be no regular-season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses. This does not apply to teams and individuals in the NCAA competition, at this time.

The SEC reminds everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).

The Ole Miss Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact with all customers who purchased tickets to the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament and Ole Miss home baseball games scheduled from March 13 – March 31.

