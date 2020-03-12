Oxford Film Fest Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Oxford Film Festival Board of Directors and staff announced Thursday that because of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the 2020 Oxford Film Festival, scheduled for March 18-22, has been postponed.

“We have concluded that the only responsible decision is to postpone the 2020 festival until later in the year,” said Sparky Reardon, chair of the Oxford Film Festival board. “While we are heartbroken to have to make this decision, our first priority must be the health and safety of our community, our attendees, our supporters, and our filmmakers.”

Tickets and passes will be honored at the rescheduled Festival, according to a press release from the OFF board.

“It is our intention to present the full slate of exceptional films, speakers and panels at a later date when the festival may be held under conditions deemed safe by governmental and health authorities,” Reardon said.

No specific dates are currently announced for the rescheduled festival. The festival organizers will be in contact with all participants.

Courtesy of the OFF