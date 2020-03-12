UPDATE: OSD to Keep Schools Closed Through March 27

**UPDATE: The OSD announced Friday it will be keeping schools closed until at least March 27 after Pres. Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

The Oxford School District announced Thursday afternoon it will extend spring break and all schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday next week.

“At this time, the Oxford School District has reached the decision to close campuses for all students and staff on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17,” stated OSD Superintendent Brian Harvey in a press release. “These days will be made up on April 13 and May 21 as indicated in the academic calendar.”

The OSD Central Office will be open on Monday and Tuesday, but all school offices will be closed. At this time, all school activities, athletic events, games, practices and meetings are canceled effective today through Tuesday.

State law requires all schools to be open for 180 days a year unless otherwise approved by the governor.

“Until Governor Reeves declares a state of emergency, we are bound by the Mississippi Public School Accountability Standards, 2019 and Miss. Code Ann. § 37-13-63,” Harvey said. “Neither the Mississippi Department of Health nor the Mississippi Department of Education has recommended school closures in the state of Mississippi.”

Students and staff who have recently traveled internationally, are being asked by OSD to complete an online survey with supporting information. More communication will be forthcoming on self-quarantine guidelines.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and more information will be forthcoming on future school closures as conditions warrant,” Harvey said.

Lafayette County School District will also be closing schools Monday and Tuesday.

Staff report