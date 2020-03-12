Lafayette County Schools Closed Monday and Tuesday

The Lafayette County School District announced it will extend spring break and all schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday next week due to concerns about COVID-19.

In a statement released Thursday evening on its social media sites, LCSD also announced that all sports and extracurricular activities are also canceled for Monday and Tuesday.

The district and school administrators are monitoring the current information from the Mississippi Department of Education, the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office regarding COVID-19. T

“This is a fluid situation and further decisions will be made regarding additional necessary precautions,” said the LCSD in its statement.