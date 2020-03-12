Armed Robbery Leads to Arrest of Four Oxford Men

Four Oxford men face felony charges after being arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a man and hitting him with a gun.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the alleged victim told investigators Monday that he had been robbed by four men who hit him with a handgun and stole his wallet. The victim identified the suspects involved and took investigators to the scene of the crime.

While there, the vehicle that the suspects were driving returned and all four men were taken into custody. Evidence linking them to the robbery was found inside of their vehicle.

Stadarious Wiggins, 20, Cameron Hill, 20, Jonathon Bishop, 20, and Samuel McGee, all of Oxford, were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. McGee was also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

They were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where Wiggins, Hill and Bishop were booked on $60,000 bonds and McGee was booked on a $75,000 bond.

***

In an unrelated case on Tuesday, OPD officers were called to Three-Way Grocery after a customer inside the store said they were strong-armed robbed by another mad. Investigators canvassed the area.

With help from community members, the suspect was located and taken into custody; however, the suspect is a juvenile and their name and booking photo are not being released.