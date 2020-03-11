UM Deans Meeting to Discuss Shift to Online Classes in Response to COVID-19

Sources confirmed deans from across the University of Mississippi will meet Thursday regarding moving classes online due to the spread of the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. but the location has not yet been confirmed.

The meeting’s discussion will allegedly include what challenges and issues may arise if classes are moved entirely online. No details have been released related to the length of time this may occur or if deans will be making decisions on the issue tomorrow.

Some administrative actions have already been taken to ensure the university community’s safety including study abroad cancellations and student, faculty and staff travel restrictions to certain areas that meet the following levels of concern:

• CDC Alert Level 2 (Sustained Community Transmission, Practice Enhanced Precautions)

• CDC Warning Level 3 (Avoid All Non-essential Travel)

• U.S. Department of State Advisory Level 4 (Do Not Travel due to COVID-19).

This currently includes travel to China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

According to Provost Noel Wilkin, the CDC, Mississippi State Department of Health and local and university health care experts will be involved if a case is detected in the immediate area.

“We remain in close contact with them to understand their protocols and refine our plans as the recommendations from national and state authorities evolve and change,” he said in an email to the Ole Miss community March 4.

To date, there have been no recorded cases of the virus in Mississippi. However, cases have been confirmed as close as Memphis.

To stay updated about the university’s proceedings regarding the virus, click on the following links:

https://communications.olemiss.edu/coronavirus/

https://provost.olemiss.edu/covid-19update/

http://global.olemiss.edu/2020/03/08/covid-19_studyabroadstudents/

http://global.olemiss.edu/2020/03/08/covid-19_international/

This is a developing story. Please follow Hottytoddy.com for more details as they become available.

Hottytoddy.com staff report