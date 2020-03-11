SEC Limits Attendance to Sporting Events

The Southeastern Conference made a sweeping decision about its upcoming sports events, effective Thursday, March 12, due to concerns with the Coronavirus.

All SEC events through March 30 will be held without fans in attendance. That includes this weekend’s Ole Miss-LSU baseball series in Oxford.

Only essential staff, limited family, and credentialed media will be allowed in the stadium.

The Ole Miss Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact with all customers who purchased tickets to the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament and Ole Miss home baseball games scheduled from March 13 – March 31.

Here is the SEC’s press release:

All SEC Events to be Held with Attendance Restrictions through March 30

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced it will conduct the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media in attendance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the remainder of the week beginning on Thursday following the recommendation of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel related to conducting sporting events closed to the public.

In addition, the SEC announced that all regular season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC Championship events will be conducted with similar attendance restrictions effective Thursday, March 12 through at least March 30 at which time the conference and its member universities will re-evaluate conditions.

HottyToddy Staff Report

