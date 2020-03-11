MS Dept. of Health Reports 1st Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday night that Mississippi now has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus, or more recently dubbed, COVID-19.

According to a press release from MSDH, the final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient is a Forrest County adult male who recently traveled to Florida.

After confirmation by the MSDH’s Public Health Laboratory, the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. The patient was not hospitalized.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit the spread of the virus from this case.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will release additional information and guidelines to Mississippians at a press conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

