Diamond Rebs Push to 16 Wins in ULM Sweep

A huge offensive production for No. 8 Ole Miss yielded a final score of 18-7 to complete the sweep over the ULM Warhawks on Wednesday.

Ole Miss (16-1)pushed the winning streak to 16 straight games. The Rebels look to match the longest winning streak of 17 (1960) games on Friday when they open conference play against LSU.

The Rebels sent a total of five home runs out of the park off the bats of Tyler Keenan (2), Hayden Dunhurst (2) and Kevin Graham. Ole Miss pushed its home run count to 37, which leads the country.

Junior third baseman Keenan ended the game going 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and drove in six RBIs.

The Clayton, N.C. native came into the series with a .367 average and saw it climb to .403 as the Rebels entered conference play.

The Rebels catcher Dunhurst stayed right on his heels at the dish going 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and three RBIs.

On the night, Ole Miss tied its highest score at 18 runs. The 18 runs came on 18 hits on the evening.

Freshman southpaw Jackson Kimbrell was electric on the mound against the Warhawks. He worked 5.0 innings and surrendered a run on six hits while he retired four Warhawks by strikeout.

ULM (12-5) scored a total of 7 runs. The Warhawks first run was a home run off the bat of Wiley Cleveland.

Bianco called on the arms of Mitch Murrell (1.0), Greer Holston (0.2), Cole Baker (1.1) and Logan Sevell (1.1) to close the game out.

The Warhawks starter Nicholas Judice tossed 1.1 innings as he gave up four runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two free passes. Judice picks up the loss.

The Rebels and LSU will start a three-game conference series Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

