Communications Firm Creates Inaugural Creative-in-Residence Program

By Kelley Hunsberger

Red Window Communications

Red Window Communications is hosting an Oxford-based photographer and visual-imaging consultant as its first creative-in-residence during the spring 2020 semester.

Rebekah Flake, a visiting instructional assistant professor in the University of Mississippi Department of Art and Art History, has been working alongside the Red Window team to create best-in-class visual practices as the agency serves a growing list of clients across North Mississippi.

“This program will offer a unique opportunity for our team to learn from and collaborate with leading creative specialists North Mississippi,” said Lucy Schultze, founder of Red Window Communications. “Ultimately, it’s our clients who will reap the rewards.”

An Oxford-based agency, Red Window Communications creates custom programs that help organizations tell their stories and connect with the audiences they want to reach. Programs include branding, messaging, websites, SEO, social media, content and public relations.

Flake, who grew up in Oxford, brings a wealth of knowledge and unique experience to this residency. She holds a master of fine arts degree in photography from the Tyler School of Art at Temple University, a bachelor’s from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s in art history from Williams College.

She currently teaches photography and digital media at the University of Mississippi and also produces commercial photography and media projects for businesses and artists through her company, Office Hours Media LLC.

“I’ve taught photography for many years in an academic setting and this residency is an opportunity for me to bring those teachings to the real world,” Flake said. “My goal is to advance the agency’s capabilities around visual storytelling, working with them as they complete various photography and videography projects over the next few months.”

Before she moved back to Oxford in 2018, Flake’s studio was based in Philadelphia where she was also a member of Little Berlin, a collective of artists and curators focused on visual arts and committed to experimental and innovative programming and exhibitions.

In 2015, Flake was named a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellowship finalist. Most recently her project The Canada Option — which explores issues of migration and borders — was featured in a solo exhibition at The Delaware Contemporary museum in Wilmington, Delaware.

“This residency is also a great opportunity for me to expand my skills,” Flake said. “I’ve worked primarily in academic and freelance environment, but never for an agency. It’s a great opportunity for me to learn about how imagery is used in marketing efforts.”

Flake’s residency will end in May, but Schultze says it’s only the first of many partnerships that will work to drive innovation within Red Window.

“This collaboration will help us develop a model for future collaborations with creative professionals and faculty members,” she said. “It’s important that our team is constantly learning, constantly growing.”