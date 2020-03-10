Oxford Man Faces Felony for Strangling Female

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly strangling a woman during an altercation.

On Feb. 29, 2020, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to a residence off of Old Sardis Road for a report of a female screaming in distress.

The officers made contact with the resident, Jack Wilkinson, 36, of Oxford. Through an investigation, it was determined Wilkinson had strangled the female victim.

He was transported to Lafayette County Detention Center, where he was charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and given a bond of $40,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

Hottytoddy.com staff report