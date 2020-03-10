ID Left Behind Leads Police to Alleged Credit Card Thief

A man accused of using a stolen credit card was identified by law enforcement after leaving his ID at the store.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Dec. 20, 2019, NAPA Auto Parts reported that a man paid $2,571 for lawn equipment with a credit card; however, the card was reported stolen after the transaction took place.

The suspect left his identification behind at NAPA and was identified as Ormon Jones, 28, of Memphis.

A warrant for false pretense was issued for Jones. On Feb. 29, the Memphis Police Department arrested Jones on an unrelated charge and notified OPD that they could come to pick up Jones on the warrant.

On March 3, Jones was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was charged with one count of felony false pretense and booked on a $5,000 bond.

Hottytoddy.com staff report