Diamond Rebels Look to Continue Hot Streak Against ULM

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 8 Ole Miss returns to action this evening as they travel down to the state of Louisiana to take on Louisiana Monroe in a two-game midweek series. The first pitch for tonight is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on the Warhawks All-Access.

Ole Miss (14-1) is red hot at the plate to open the season as they outscored Princeton 47-6 over the weekend. The Rebels lead the nation in home runs as they have belted out 31 through four weeks of action.

Against the Tigers, the Rebels pitching staff did its part as well with a 1.80 team ERA, .161 opposing batting average, a 4.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 0.88 WHIP.

Junior third baseman Tyler Keenan continued the streak of weekly honors for the Rebels, being named SEC Co-Player of the Week. Keenan doubled his RBI total on the season with 12 last week alone. He moved into first place in the SEC and fifth nationally on the RBI charts.

Louisiana Monroe (12-3) is coming into the series after taking the series from McNeese State over the weekend. The Warhawks are led at the plate by Ryan Humeniuk with a .410 batting average, two doubles, triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs. His teammate Andrew Beesley is right behind him with a .400 average.

ULM as a club, is hitting at a .316 clip and holding their opponents to a .216 average.

Coach Mike Bianco will send to the mound a pair of left-handers in this series in Benji Gilbert (tonight) and Jackson Kimbrell (Wednesday). Gilbert has a 10.80 ERA and struck out six sluggers on the season. Kimbrell has a 1-0 record with a 3.00 ERA and fanned five batters while only allowing three free passes.

The Warhawks will matchup with LHP Tyler Lien (tonight) and RHP Nicholas Judice (Wednesday). Lien comes into the game with a 2-0 record with 1.08 ERA, five strikeouts and four walks.

This will be the 34th all-time meeting on the diamond between the two clubs. Ole Miss leads the series 32-10-1 over the Warhawks. In the last meeting in 2017, Ole Miss swept 21-7 and 5-3 in Oxford.

Fans can listen to all the action on the Ole Miss Radio Network or watch every pitch on the Warhawks All-Access.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).