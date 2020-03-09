Rebels Climb to No. 8 in D1Baseball Poll

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team continues to rise in the D1Baseball Top 25 Poll as they move up one spot to become No. 8 in the country.

The Rebels are coming off of a week where they went 4-0 after defeating Memphis (Tuesday) and sweeping Princeton over the weekend.

Against the Princeton Tigers Ole Miss offense scored 47 runs which tied the most runs in a three-game series in school history.

As a club, they sent 31 balls sailing out of Swayze to lead the country in home runs.

This week, D1Baseball has a total of eight SEC members nestled in the poll with No. 1 Florida, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 18 Auburn and No. 19 LSU.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday to take on Louisiana-Monroe on the road in a two-game midweek tilt. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

