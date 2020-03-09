Rebel Third Baseman Keenan Earns SEC Co-Player of the Week

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan was tabbed as the SEC Co-Player of the Week after his production at the plate last week for the Rebels.

In the four-game stretch, Keenan hit at a .438 clip and .500 against Princeton as he drove in 12 RBI with five runs scored and three extra-base knocks.

The junior out of Clayton, North Carolina, doubled his RBI total for the season, giving him 24 on the year, good for first in the SEC and fifth in the nation. He currently leads the conference and is seventh in the country averaging 1.6 RBI per game.

Over the past two weeks, Keenan has raised his batting average .145 points with a hit and RBI in every game last week, including two multi-hit and three multi-RBI performance.

Keenan is hot at the dish riding a nine-game hitting streak and has driven in at least one run in each of the last five games. He has also found a way on base in every game this season.

This season, Keenan leads the club with seven multi-RBI games and right behind shortstop Anthony Servideo who is toting six multi-hit games. He is the team leader in RBI and is tied for the lead with four doubles and second with four home runs.

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they travel for a two-game midweek tilt against Louisiana Monroe. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).