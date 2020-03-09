Mississippi Primary Election Tuesday: What’s on the Ballot?

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the Mississippi primary election where they will choose a Democratic or Republican candidate for President of the United States; however, they will have to wade through a slew of names to get to the ones who are actually still running.

Mississippi is one of six states holding primaries on Tuesday.

The Democratic ballot has 10 people running for president – Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Peter Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang; however, all but Gabbard, Sanders and Biden have suspended their campaigns or announced their intent to withdraw from the election. They will be vying for Mississippi’s 36 Democratic delegates.

Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby said the candidates suspended their campaigns after the ballots were printed.

“They will still be on the ballot and the vote will count,” Busby said.

Joining Pres. Donald Trump on the Republican ballot are Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Bill Weld; however, in a statement in April 2019, the Republican National Convention said the Republican Party is firmly behind Trump. There are 40 Republican delegates.

For U.S. Senate, Tobey Bernard Bartee, Jensen Bohren and Mike Espy will vie for the Democratic win. The winner will face Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in November.

Democrat and University of Mississippi law professor Antonia Eliason is the only Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representative 1st Congressional District and will automatically face-off against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly in November.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A valid, photo ID will be required to vote.

If needed, the runoff election will be on March 31.

The 2020 General Election will be on Nov. 3. The registration deadline for the presidential election is Oct. 5.

For more information, call the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-234-4951.