Rebels Put Up Massive Offensive Front Against Princeton

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

A huge sixth inning at the plate propelled No. 9 Ole Miss to shutout Princeton 15-0 on Friday night.

Ole Miss’ (12-1) offense matched the dominating night by sophomore left-hander Doug Nikhazy on the mound. The Rebels opened the game up in the sixth as they scored eight runs in the frame with eight hits and three bombs.

The Rebels 15 runs came on 17 hits.

“To put the big inning together we were missing that big hit through five innings to bust the game open with a double or a home run with runners on,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Finally the huge inning and Elko on both ends of it to open the frame with a base hit and home run to center.”

Ole Miss belted a total five-home run’s in the game off the bats of Tyler Keenan, Hayden Leatherwood, Tim Elko, Peyton Chatagnier and Kevin Graham. The Rebels have now hit a total of 26 dingers on the season and lead the nation in long balls.

Junior third baseman, Keenan came into the game with the team-lead in RBIs with 14. On the night he drove in five runs. The Clayton, NC native has been on base in every game this year. Keenan finished the game going 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and five RBIs.

The Rebels right fielder Elko finished the night going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and home run, including three runs on two RBIs.

“I was relaxed (at the plate),” Elko said. “Our offense just blew up tonight.”

The southpaw Nikhazy (3-1) carved up the Tigers sluggers in 6.0 complete innings not surrendering a hit or a run and set a new career-high with 12 strikeouts. He did allow three free passes too Princeton.

“I felt great tonight. Coming out of the pen I brought a different type of intensity to the game today,” Nikhazy said.

In Nikhazy’s last three outings he has worked 17.2 innings and only surrendered two runs on four hits (against High Point). Over the stretch, he has sent 26 sluggers back to the bench after striking out.

“Doug continues to stack one great outing on after another,” Bianco said.

Bianco made the call to the bullpen to bring in Greer Holston, whose night came to an end after 2.0 complete frames. He surrendered the lone hit to the Tigers on the evening.

Princeton (0-5) broke through on the hit column in the eighth inning that broke up the combined no-hitter off the bat of Connor Nolan to left.

In the ninth, Logan Savell came in to keep the Tigers off the board to keep the shutout intact. He tossed one inning and fanned one batter.

Princeton’s starter Andrew Gnazzo (0-2) hurled 5.0 complete frames and surrendered three runs on seven hits while allowing three walks and three strikeouts.

Ole Miss and Princeton will meet for the second time Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network +. The Rebels will have RHP Gunnar Hoglund on the mound.

