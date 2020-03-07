Rebels End Regular Season with Loss to State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fell to their in-state rival the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-44 on the road in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Ole Miss (15-16, 6-12 SEC) was led on the floor by Devontae Shuler with 16 points. His teammate senior guard Breein Tyree scored 11 points and had a team-high seven rebounds.

Junior guard Shuler scored his 11 of 16 points in the first half at the 7:30 mark before the Bulldogs made it difficult for the Rebels to score a field goal from the floor with 6:23 minutes of action. Mississippi State opened the game up during that time as they outscored the Rebels 18-2. Ole Miss ended the run after a jumper by Khadim Sy at the 1:08 mark.

Junior forward Sy finished the night with eight points and two boards. KJ Buffen was the other starter for Ole Miss to score as he added six points to the stats line.

Mississippi State (20-11, 11-7 SEC) was led on the court by sophomore Reggie Perry with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Two other Bulldogs reached double figures as Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard II both added 11 points apiece to the stats line.

The Bulldogs held Ole Miss to 29.4 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Rebels knocked down 12-of-17 free throw attempts on the afternoon.

Ole Miss heads to Nashville to take part in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament as they will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night in the 12 vs 13 matchup at Bridgestone Arena.

