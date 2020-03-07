Ole Miss Closes Out Regular Season at Mississippi State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss travels to Starkville to take the court against in-state rival Mississippi State inside the Hump on Saturday in the regular-season finale. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (15-15, 6-11 SEC) heads into this matchup after a 75-67 victory over Missouri to close out the homestand. Senior Breein Tyree and sophomore Blake Hinson both scored 19 points on the Tigers.

As a freshman, Hinson scored a career-high 26 points against the Bulldogs in Starkville.

The Rebels defense ranks 16th nationally, holding opponents to a 29.0 percent shooting from the three-point line. On offense, the Rebels starters have scored 1,048 of the team’s 1,175 points in SEC play at 89.1 percent.

Mississippi State (19-11, 10-7 SEC) is coming off of a road loss to South Carolina (March 3). The Bulldogs are one of the best rebounding teams in the country, ranking 17th nationally and leading the SEC with a +6.8 rebounding margin. MSU also defends the rim, averaging 5.0 blocks per game to rank 16th in the nation. Reggie Perry averages 17.2 ppg and 9.9 rpg to pace the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding. Tyson Carter adds 14.1 ppg and leads the team in assists (3.0 per game). Nick Weatherspoon (11.7 ppg) and Robert Woodard III (11.4 ppg) also average double figures.

This will be the 262nd meeting on the hardwood by the two schools. The Bulldogs hold a 144-117 lead in the series, which began in 1914, but the Rebels have won 10 of the last 13 matchups, the best streak against the Bulldogs since winning nine of 12 from 1980-85. Included in that stretch were eight straight wins from 1980-83. Ole Miss has won three of the past five meetings in Starkville.

On Feb. 11, Ole Miss took down Mississippi State 83-58 in Oxford. Tyree was electric on the court with a 40 point performance as he made 13 of his 22 shot attempts which included four three-pointers. The 25-point win was the fifth-largest margin of victory for the Rebels in the SEC’s most-played rivalry.

Fans can watch all the action on SEC Network or listen to the call on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

