Ole Miss Claims Series Over Princeton with Offensive Explosion

By Jeff Roberson

HottyToddy Contributor

robersonjeff0630@gmail.com

A six-run fourth proved to be enough for the Ole Miss Rebels to extend their winning streak to 13 games, the longest such string since 1964.

The Rebels beat Princeton on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Swayze, 18-4, to claim the series from the Tigers. Tomorrow’s finale is at Noon.

Princeton, down 6-1, made a game of it in the top of the seventh scoring three runs. But the Rebels’ answer in the bottom of the seventh came in the form of a Tim Elko blast that bounced off the top of the center field batters’ eye wall as the crowd celebrated the moment.

“We’ve hit some (lengthy homers) but not since the dead-bat era (began), not like that and with the wind (blowing in),” said Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, his team now 13-1 on the season, the lone loss a 7-2 setback on opening day against Louisville. “That was pretty impressive.”

Princeton led 1-0 when Cael Baker got the big hit for Ole Miss in the fourth, a double to the wall in center which scored two runs. Peyton Chatagnier walked and Tyler Keenan singled to set things up for Baker. Justin Bench also had a two-RBI double in the frame.

The Rebels had 11 hits with 12 walks and took advantage of multiple scoring opportunities throughout.

“It definitely shows after we scored 18 runs today and (15) yesterday, from one to nine we’re all swinging the bats well and having the timely at-bats and quality hits we need,” said Bench, 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBI.

Bench has been on base in all 14 of the Rebels’ games.

“I actually didn’t realize that until somebody tweeted it out after the last game,” Bench said. “My pitch selection is what I’m working on the most. Definitely working on my swing with (Coach Mike Clement) and feeling more comfortable and recognize the breaking balls and pitches up.”

Rebel starter Gunnar Hoglund went six innings allowing one run on five hits with ten strikeouts. Drew McDaniel relieved and gave up three runs on a homer by Nadir Lewis. At that point Max Cioffi took the mound with two outs in the seventh and got an out, then pitched through eight. Jackson Kimbrell came in for the ninth with a 14-run lead to close things out.

Hoglund’s performance was certainly a key to this win and will be every time he takes the mound. Bianco said the year one to year two jump is noticeable.

“At the end of the day, the difference in the Gunnar last year and the Gunnar this year is the Gunnar last year gives up runs in that game,” Bianco said. “Today you saw his maturity and how much he’s grown as a pitcher. When he got baserunners on he was able to make pitches, get a big strikeout, and get off the field.”

“Just trusting the stuff and pounding the zone, and good fortune,” said Hoglund, now 3-0 on the young season.

Hoglund likes the look of the Rebel offense.

“I have full belief in our offense and everybody does,” he said. “It’s so exciting, this team, and just watching them compete day in and day out.”

Bianco agrees with that assessment as the Rebel offense turns it up.

“It’s nice to see Cael kind of come out of that mini slump,” he said. “It’s nice to see Bench continue to be productive, a guy who is every single day the silent killer, where he walks, bunts, gets a big double today and brings so much to the offense. Throughout the lineup (we’re seeing it).”

