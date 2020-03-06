Ole Miss’ Miller Selected to 2020 SEC Men’s Community Service Team

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ redshirt-freshman guard Franco Miller Jr. was named to the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service Team on Thursday by the league office.

Miller was the only freshman to receive the recognition.

Since arriving on campus in 2019, Miller has participated in Adopt-a-Basket, which gives food items to families in need during the Thanksgiving season. As part of Reading with the Rebels, he has visited several local schools to promote the importance of reading while sharing some of his favorite books. His biggest activity was coordinating a campus-wide Hurricane Dorian Relief Drive to help those affected by the devastating hurricane that hit his native country of the Bahamas.

During the summer, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team visited LeBonheur Children’s Hospital to interact with the children and take part in an entertaining show for the patients. Miller joined the team in going to the children’s hospital as well.

Finally, Miller helped raise more than $10,000 as part of the first #SinkCancer event at Ole Miss. Students were allowed to watch the end of the Rebels’ practice while enjoying complimentary popcorn and soft drinks. After practice, students lined up to take their shots to help sink cancer, making head coach Kermit Davis donate for every shot made throughout the event. Miller encouraged and interacted with the students, while also assisting with the flow of the event.

This marks the 22nd year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as for women’s basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Ole Miss will take the court on Saturday to close out the regular season at the Hump against in-state rival Mississippi State. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.

