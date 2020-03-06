Ingomar Wins State Championship Over Baldwyn in the Pavilion

By Jake Evans

Hottytoddy.com Intern

jmevans2@go.olemiss.edu

Growing up, every athlete dreams of hitting the game-winning shot in the championship game. It’s something that players practice over and over again in the driveway, for years, waiting for the chance to make it a reality on the big stage.

Ingomar State Basketball Champs Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.



Video by Jake Evans

Thursday afternoon, attendees sitting in the Pavilion at Ole Miss watching the state basketball championships unfold saw that dream come to life as Ingomar’s Zach Shugars hit a jumper from the top of the key as time expired to sink Baldwyn in a tie game.

Ingomar led this defensive battle for most of the afternoon, however, Baldwyn wouldn’t go away. The Bearcats erased a 6-point fourth-quarter deficit and tied the game with a late basket from Riley Hoard. However, with eight seconds left, Ingomar’s Shugars raced the length of the floor and hit the shot that everyone dreams to win the state title, 47-45.

Shugars, Ingomar’s leading scorer on the year, had a tough day offensively, shooting just 2-6 from the floor for a total of 4 points. Clayton Stanford picked up the slack, tallying 20 points, 5 rebounds, on 6-14 shooting. Tyson Smithey and Nathan Weeden added 7 points, Hunter Bynum added 5, and Nyheim Jones tallied 4 points.

It truly was a team effort for the Falcons, who only lost 2 games all season. They moved the ball well, played good defense, outrebounded Baldwyn 34-23, and in the end, were rewarded with the golden ball.

Thursday was Ingomar’s day, but the effort by the Bearcats is worth mentioning. Baldwyn went 18-13 on the year, the reason that many didn’t see the Bearcats competing on this stage with Ingomar. However, they stepped up and put together a remarkable performance. As previously stated, they trailed after the third quarter, but they wouldn’t go away. They slowly closed the gap, erased Ingomar’s lead, and forced a last-second shot that seemed to hang in the air forever.

Gabe Richardson led the way for Baldwyn Thursday with 19 points 2 rebounds and 1 assist. Behind him was Riley Hoard, who scored 13 points of his own, while grabbing 7 rebounds as well. It was Hoard’s tying bucket with 8 seconds left in regulation that forced the eventual game-winner from Ingomar’s Shugars.

With a day’s worth of Mississippi High School State Tournament basketball left at The Pavilion, we’re surely in for some more memorable moments.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).