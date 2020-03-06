Apple Admits to slowing down aging iPhones

Story contributed by JT Butts

Apple says it will pay out $five hundred million to customers because it purposely slowed down older iPhone. While the settlement is still under review, Apple may pay iPhone users twenty-five dollars per affected device. Ole Miss IT Specialist explains why twenty-five dollars may be too low for a huge company such as Apple.

“That is Insanely low considering that its Apple we’re talking about—that has more money that most countries in the world. Said Jack Lawton. So, twenty-five dollars is not a fair settlement for such obvious actions.”

Apple has not yet shared info in how consumers can file their claims. Other iPhone users feel that receiving twenty-five dollars is indeed not enough to repair their iPhone with a new battery. Ole Miss student Lizzy Martin feels that twenty-five dollars is not enough to cover the repair of a new iPhone battery.

“Like a normal day I wake up and it will be charged one hundred percent. Said Lizzy Martin. By like noon, it’s on fifty right now. I barely used it.”

According to an article on wired, Lawyer, Jonathan Selbin, a lawyer for Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, feels that the settlement is fair because Apple case is a tough case to handle

In December of 2017, there was a reddit discussion on how aging iPhone batteries were decreasing due to the IOS software updates 10.2.0 to 10.2.1. Shortly after the discussion, Apple admitted to slowing down the performance of an older iPhone.